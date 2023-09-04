Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) Shares Sold by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC cut its holdings in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,909 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Hope Bancorp were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 4,288.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hope Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $177,000. 83.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. TheStreet raised Hope Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Hope Bancorp from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Hope Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hope Bancorp

In related news, EVP Thomas Stenger sold 3,418 shares of Hope Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $31,445.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Hope Bancorp Stock Performance

HOPE stock opened at $9.88 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.72. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.42 and a fifty-two week high of $14.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.20.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $147.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Hope Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 2nd. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.60%.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. It accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include commercial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, and other business-related financing needs; real estate loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, auto, credit card, and personal loans.

