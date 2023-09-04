Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Free Report) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of Horace Mann Educators worth $2,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 675.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the second quarter worth $83,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1,729.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 191.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Horace Mann Educators in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE HMN opened at $29.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.04 and a beta of 0.40. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 52-week low of $27.81 and a 52-week high of $40.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Horace Mann Educators had a positive return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. The firm had revenue of $356.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.40 million. Equities research analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance and residential home insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

