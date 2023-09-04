HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,300 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,130,734 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,961,849,000 after acquiring an additional 46,384 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,669,218 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $482,621,000 after acquiring an additional 9,878 shares in the last quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,160,876 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $335,644,000 after acquiring an additional 346,272 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,128,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $535,934,000 after acquiring an additional 284,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 986,355 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $285,185,000 after acquiring an additional 68,833 shares in the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HUBS. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Argus upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $550.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $620.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $536.00 to $596.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $470.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HubSpot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $502.67.

HubSpot stock opened at $551.61 on Monday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $245.03 and a 52 week high of $581.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $526.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $470.85. The stock has a market cap of $27.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.24 and a beta of 1.58.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.27). HubSpot had a negative net margin of 10.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $529.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.45 million. On average, analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 10,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.83, for a total transaction of $5,605,538.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,801 shares in the company, valued at $32,974,270.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.78, for a total value of $4,367,130.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 596,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,392,703. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 10,846 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.83, for a total transaction of $5,605,538.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,974,270.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 62,248 shares of company stock worth $32,237,871. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

