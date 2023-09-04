Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,463 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.11% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $2,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 361.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 112.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IIPR shares. Piper Sandler lowered Innovative Industrial Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Compass Point lowered their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Innovative Industrial Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.80.

Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Performance

Shares of IIPR opened at $87.72 on Monday. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.36 and a 52-week high of $125.38. The company has a quick ratio of 19.59, a current ratio of 19.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.47.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $76.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.10 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 54.95% and a return on equity of 8.30%. Analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Innovative Industrial Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.21%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 127.43%.

Innovative Industrial Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.