Insider Buying: InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) CEO Acquires 500 Shares of Stock

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Get Free Report) CEO James F. Wirth purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $785.00 per share, for a total transaction of $392,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,936,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,660,278,885. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Trading Up 5.9 %

Shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust stock opened at $1.61 on Monday. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 1 year low of $1.14 and a 1 year high of $3.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.84. The company has a market cap of $14.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. InnSuites Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on InnSuites Hospitality Trust in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About InnSuites Hospitality Trust

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. IHT qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for tax treatment currently taxed as a corporation with the IRS.

