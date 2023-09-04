Insider Buying: InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Insider Acquires 626 Shares of Stock

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Get Free Report) insider Chase, Jr. acquired 626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $851.36 per share, for a total transaction of $532,951.36. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,705,336.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
InnSuites Hospitality Trust Price Performance
IHT stock opened at $1.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $14.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.84. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 52-week low of $1.14 and a 52-week high of $3.82.
InnSuites Hospitality Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 19th. InnSuites Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.
InnSuites Hospitality Trust Company Profile
InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. IHT qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for tax treatment currently taxed as a corporation with the IRS.
