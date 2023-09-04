Insider Selling: AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) EVP Sells $49,650.00 in Stock

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) EVP Bernice Bell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $49,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,571,343.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

AGNC Investment Price Performance

NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $9.96 on Monday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.30 and a 12 month high of $12.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.31 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $457.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.01 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 29.59% and a net margin of 1.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a aug 23 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 14.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently -553.85%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AGNC. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AGNC Investment in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AGNC Investment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.19.

View Our Latest Analysis on AGNC Investment

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AGNC Investment

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 2.3% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 42,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 16.7% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 7,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 49.4% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 2.7% in the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 42,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

About AGNC Investment

(Get Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.