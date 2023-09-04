Insider Selling: Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Director Sells $31,178.80 in Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.56, for a total transaction of $31,178.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,846,056.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Frances Arnold also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 28th, Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $30,118.50.

On Thursday, June 29th, Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $28,804.80.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $135.66 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $138.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $126.30 and a 200-day moving average of $114.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Alphabet from $121.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,919.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,628,484,000 after acquiring an additional 453,413,389 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 218,540,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,159,242,000 after buying an additional 1,666,205 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 111,197.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,036,178,000 after buying an additional 170,267,122 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,308,289 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,481,781,000 after buying an additional 2,731,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,759.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,106,502,000 after buying an additional 109,870,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

