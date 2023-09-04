Insider Selling: American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) COO Sells 13,486 Shares of Stock

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) COO Bryan Smith sold 13,486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $488,867.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 94,478 shares in the company, valued at $3,424,827.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Bryan Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 1st, Bryan Smith sold 28,407 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total transaction of $1,025,776.77.

On Thursday, June 8th, Bryan Smith sold 25,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $881,250.00.

On Tuesday, June 6th, Bryan Smith sold 25,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $875,000.00.

American Homes 4 Rent Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:AMH opened at $35.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.71, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $28.78 and a one year high of $37.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.92.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Homes 4 Rent

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 89.80%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 4.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 93,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 18,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1.5% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 20,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 1.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. 83.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $34.50 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.19.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

