Insider Selling: BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Director Sells $45,000.00 in Stock

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) Director Thomas Unterman sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,268,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

BlackLine Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of BL stock opened at $58.36 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.76. BlackLine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.22 and a twelve month high of $77.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.79, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.87.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.68). BlackLine had a negative net margin of 9.25% and a negative return on equity of 37.62%. The firm had revenue of $144.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.86 million. Research analysts forecast that BlackLine, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in BlackLine by 275.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 715,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,640,000 after buying an additional 524,773 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the 1st quarter worth about $28,874,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,296,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,203,000 after purchasing an additional 374,813 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the 2nd quarter worth about $17,098,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,761,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,313,000 after purchasing an additional 235,060 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BL shares. JMP Securities reduced their target price on BlackLine from $87.00 to $81.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on BlackLine from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on BlackLine from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial cut their price target on BlackLine from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on BlackLine in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackLine presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.33.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

