Insider Selling: BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Director Sells $45,000.00 in Stock

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) Director Thomas Unterman sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,268,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
BlackLine Trading Down 2.8 %
Shares of BL stock opened at $58.36 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.76. BlackLine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.22 and a twelve month high of $77.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.79, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.87.
BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.68). BlackLine had a negative net margin of 9.25% and a negative return on equity of 37.62%. The firm had revenue of $144.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.86 million. Research analysts forecast that BlackLine, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on BL shares. JMP Securities reduced their target price on BlackLine from $87.00 to $81.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on BlackLine from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on BlackLine from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial cut their price target on BlackLine from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on BlackLine in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackLine presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.33.
BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.
