Insider Selling: Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) EVP Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total transaction of $99,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,653,937.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Liberty Global Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of Liberty Global stock opened at $19.22 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.22. Liberty Global plc has a 12-month low of $16.16 and a 12-month high of $22.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 48.91% and a negative return on equity of 15.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Liberty Global from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Global

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 21,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in Liberty Global by 447.9% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 171,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 140,188 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Liberty Global by 7.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 311,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,345,000 after purchasing an additional 20,277 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Liberty Global by 1.9% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 52,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Liberty Global by 36.9% in the first quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 114,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 30,945 shares in the last quarter. 49.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; internet services; security solutions, such as anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and spam protection; smart home services; online storage solutions; web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

