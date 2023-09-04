Insider Selling: Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) COO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) COO Margaret A. Horn sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total value of $340,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 99,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,387,089.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Revolution Medicines Stock Up 3.2 %

RVMD opened at $35.05 on Monday. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.03 and a 52 week high of $35.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.63. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of -11.16 and a beta of 1.36.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 million. Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 36.46% and a negative net margin of 1,003.36%. Revolution Medicines’s revenue for the quarter was down 58.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RVMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Revolution Medicines

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EcoR1 Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 147.5% in the 4th quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 4,458,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,207,000 after buying an additional 2,656,884 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 1,111.2% in the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,691,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469,271 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL boosted its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 52.2% during the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 4,955,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,338,000 after buying an additional 1,700,000 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Revolution Medicines by 93.4% during the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,283,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,123,000 after buying an additional 1,585,585 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Revolution Medicines by 17.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,425,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,813,000 after buying an additional 1,551,394 shares during the period.

About Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic tumors.

