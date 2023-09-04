Insider Selling: Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) CFO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $420,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,567,441.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

Toll Brothers stock opened at $83.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.42. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a one year low of $39.53 and a one year high of $84.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 5.00.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.88. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 14.66%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Toll Brothers

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.04%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 104,751.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 79,592,943 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,293,414,000 after acquiring an additional 79,517,033 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 9.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,623,797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $546,551,000 after purchasing an additional 968,528 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 3.6% in the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,537,947 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $437,885,000 after purchasing an additional 191,012 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,070,929 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,415,000 after buying an additional 45,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,902,986 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $194,839,000 after buying an additional 239,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TOL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Toll Brothers in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Toll Brothers from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.31.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TOL

About Toll Brothers

(Get Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. In addition, the company develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; develops and sells land; and develops, operates, and rents apartments, as well as provides various interior fit-out options, such as flooring, wall tile, plumbing, cabinets, fixtures, appliances, lighting, and home-automation and security technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.