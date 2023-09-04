Insider Selling: Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Director Sells 3,694 Shares of Stock

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) Director Carl B. Marbach sold 3,694 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total value of $310,369.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,290,565.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Toll Brothers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TOL opened at $83.83 on Monday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a one year low of $39.53 and a one year high of $84.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.08.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.88. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 14.66%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. Toll Brothers’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 6.04%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TOL. UBS Group raised their price objective on Toll Brothers from $82.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Toll Brothers from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Toll Brothers from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.31.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TOL

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 104,751.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 79,592,943 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,293,414,000 after acquiring an additional 79,517,033 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,623,797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $546,551,000 after purchasing an additional 968,528 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,537,947 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $437,885,000 after acquiring an additional 191,012 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,070,929 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,415,000 after purchasing an additional 45,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,902,986 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $194,839,000 after acquiring an additional 239,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

About Toll Brothers

(Get Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. In addition, the company develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; develops and sells land; and develops, operates, and rents apartments, as well as provides various interior fit-out options, such as flooring, wall tile, plumbing, cabinets, fixtures, appliances, lighting, and home-automation and security technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.