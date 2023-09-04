Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,977 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.14% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $9,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 7,850.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INSP has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $363.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $340.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inspire Medical Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $352.00.

Inspire Medical Systems Price Performance

NYSE INSP opened at $238.86 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $276.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.88 and a beta of 1.40. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.62 and a 52-week high of $330.00.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $151.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.47 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 7.81% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Inspire Medical Systems

In other news, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.64, for a total value of $162,741.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,853,838.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 4,232 shares of company stock valued at $1,315,808 over the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Inspire Medical Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Further Reading

