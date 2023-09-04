Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 544,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,383 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.96% of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF worth $14,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BAB. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 120.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 10,434 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 56.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 44,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 16,028 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,605,000. David Kennon Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of BAB opened at $26.00 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.47. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.39 and a 52-week high of $27.36.

About Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

