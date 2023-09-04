Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Free Report) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 329,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,742 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.65% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF worth $15,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GTO. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 85,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares during the period. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,059,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 112,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,331,000 after buying an additional 6,405 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 27,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 4,951 shares during the period.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF stock opened at $45.76 on Monday. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $44.24 and a 12-month high of $48.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.61.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

