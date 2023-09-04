iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 1.00% of iShares Global Materials ETF worth $3,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Materials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 128.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Materials ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of iShares Global Materials ETF stock opened at $82.48 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.94. iShares Global Materials ETF has a twelve month low of $66.02 and a twelve month high of $88.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.80 million, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Global Materials ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

