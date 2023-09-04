iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Free Report) by 1,745.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 797,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 754,159 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.97% of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF worth $14,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 167.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 16,632 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the first quarter worth $406,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the first quarter worth $378,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 134.7% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 266,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,986,000 after acquiring an additional 153,030 shares during the period. Finally, Valence8 US LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the first quarter worth $4,194,000.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:EUFN opened at $19.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.07. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $13.54 and a 1-year high of $20.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.40.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.7288 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

