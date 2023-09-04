iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 68.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,558 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 10,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 39,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, RHS Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IQLT opened at $35.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.22. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $27.02 and a one year high of $36.62.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.