Jason R. Kelly Sells 100,000 Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Stock

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) insider Jason R. Kelly sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.21, for a total value of $221,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,394,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,342,242.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Ginkgo Bioworks Price Performance

Ginkgo Bioworks stock opened at $2.25 on Monday. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $3.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.00 and a 200-day moving average of $1.63.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative return on equity of 66.58% and a negative net margin of 375.48%. The business had revenue of $80.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.41 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ginkgo Bioworks

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 231,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 68,077 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. 626 Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 70,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 24,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DNA shares. William Blair cut Ginkgo Bioworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ginkgo Bioworks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $1.25 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Ginkgo Bioworks from $5.00 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.75.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

