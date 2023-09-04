Jason R. Kelly Sells 100,000 Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Stock

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) insider Jason R. Kelly sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.21, for a total value of $221,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,394,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,342,242.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Ginkgo Bioworks Price Performance
Ginkgo Bioworks stock opened at $2.25 on Monday. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $3.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.00 and a 200-day moving average of $1.63.
Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative return on equity of 66.58% and a negative net margin of 375.48%. The business had revenue of $80.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.41 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on DNA shares. William Blair cut Ginkgo Bioworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ginkgo Bioworks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $1.25 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Ginkgo Bioworks from $5.00 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.75.
Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.
