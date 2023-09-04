J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.07% of J&J Snack Foods worth $2,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JJSF. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in J&J Snack Foods by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 8.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 6.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in J&J Snack Foods by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in J&J Snack Foods by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on JJSF. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark lifted their price objective on J&J Snack Foods from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised J&J Snack Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st.

J&J Snack Foods Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ JJSF opened at $162.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.69 and a beta of 0.55. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a 52 week low of $127.80 and a 52 week high of $177.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $162.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $425.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.15 million. J&J Snack Foods had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that J&J Snack Foods Corp. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J&J Snack Foods Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be issued a $0.735 dividend. This is a positive change from J&J Snack Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 86.22%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Stephen Every sold 2,818 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.24, for a total value of $491,008.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,480.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Marjorie Shreiber Roshkoff sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.88, for a total value of $262,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,474,889.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Stephen Every sold 2,818 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.24, for a total value of $491,008.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,480.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,618 shares of company stock worth $806,305 over the last 90 days. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

J&J Snack Foods Profile

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. It offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

