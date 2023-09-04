John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,338 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.10% of John Wiley & Sons worth $2,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC increased its position in John Wiley & Sons by 174.5% in the 1st quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 16,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 10,599 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in John Wiley & Sons by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the 1st quarter worth $432,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its position in John Wiley & Sons by 232.4% during the 1st quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 89,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 62,709 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 202,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,131,000 after buying an additional 20,642 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at John Wiley & Sons

In related news, Director David C. Dobson acquired 3,000 shares of John Wiley & Sons stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.66 per share, for a total transaction of $94,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,760.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

John Wiley & Sons Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WLY opened at $36.36 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.38 and a beta of 0.97. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a one year low of $30.05 and a one year high of $49.58.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $526.13 million during the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 0.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

John Wiley & Sons Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from John Wiley & Sons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 5th. John Wiley & Sons’s payout ratio is currently 482.76%.

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

