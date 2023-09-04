Josh D. Paul Sells 325 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Stock

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) CAO Josh D. Paul sold 325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.88, for a total transaction of $78,936.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,519 shares in the company, valued at $7,655,334.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of PANW stock opened at $242.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.64, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.88. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.22 and a 52 week high of $258.88.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 65.50%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PANW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.19.

Institutional Trading of Palo Alto Networks

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 425 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

