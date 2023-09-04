Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.15% of Krystal Biotech worth $3,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Krystal Biotech during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 148.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of KRYS opened at $126.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.25 and a beta of 0.83. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.11 and a 12-month high of $131.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Krystal Biotech ( NASDAQ:KRYS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.02. Equities research analysts forecast that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KRYS. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $101.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $102.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $105.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.83.

Insider Activity at Krystal Biotech

In other Krystal Biotech news, insider Andrew C. Orth sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total transaction of $1,607,625.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $12,861. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Krystal Biotech news, Director Daniel Janney sold 31,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.11, for a total transaction of $3,979,737.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 126,297 shares in the company, valued at $16,179,908.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew C. Orth sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total transaction of $1,607,625.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $12,861. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It develops beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC) for dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; KB105 for treating patients with deficient autosomal recessive congenital ichthyosis; KB104 for netherton syndrome; and KB407 for Cystic Fibrosis.

