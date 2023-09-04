Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Shares Bought by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Free Report) by 41.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,434 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,394 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.17% of Kura Oncology worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kura Oncology by 147.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Kura Oncology by 386.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kura Oncology by 136.8% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Kura Oncology during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Kura Oncology during the fourth quarter worth $119,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KURA shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on Kura Oncology in a research note on Friday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Kura Oncology in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Kura Oncology from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Kura Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.93.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Thomas Malley purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $575,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 139,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,604,905.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Kura Oncology Stock Performance

KURA opened at $10.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 20.32, a quick ratio of 20.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a one year low of $9.49 and a one year high of $17.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.41.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.04. As a group, analysts forecast that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Kura Oncology Profile

(Free Report)

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.

Further Reading

