Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Stock Holdings Decreased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG decreased its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Free Report) by 33.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 136,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 67,704 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.21% of Lakeland Bancorp worth $2,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 300,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,701,000 after buying an additional 7,303 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 165.4% in the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 57,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 35,838 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $937,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 292,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 12,423 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 129,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 35,362 shares during the period. 59.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lakeland Bancorp alerts:

Lakeland Bancorp Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of Lakeland Bancorp stock opened at $13.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.89 and a 1-year high of $20.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.90. The company has a market capitalization of $896.75 million, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.84.

Lakeland Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Lakeland Bancorp ( NASDAQ:LBAI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $78.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.30 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 9.66%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.48%.

Insider Transactions at Lakeland Bancorp

In related news, EVP Paul Ho-Sing-Loy sold 2,000 shares of Lakeland Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $28,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,437.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lakeland Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lakeland Bancorp

About Lakeland Bancorp

(Free Report)

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It provides commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.