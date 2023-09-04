Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Lancaster Colony worth $13,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lancaster Colony in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Lancaster Colony by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in Lancaster Colony by 127.7% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Lancaster Colony in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LANC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lancaster Colony in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Lancaster Colony from $237.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th.

Lancaster Colony Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:LANC opened at $165.85 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $187.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 41.15 and a beta of 0.23. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 52-week low of $149.76 and a 52-week high of $220.65.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $454.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.13 million. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 6.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lancaster Colony Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.37%.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

