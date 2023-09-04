LPL Financial LLC Acquires 114,267 Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) by 784.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,826 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,267 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.14% of Urban Outfitters worth $3,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in URBN. Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the first quarter worth $234,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Urban Outfitters during the first quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 332.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 10,203 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 7,843 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 17,800 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,639 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters Stock Performance

Shares of URBN stock opened at $33.18 on Monday. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $37.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.21. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on URBN shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.36.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total transaction of $162,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,020. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

