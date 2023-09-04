LPL Financial LLC Acquires 36,030 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTQI)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTQI – Free Report) by 25.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 179,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,030 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 11.57% of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF worth $3,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 539,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,740,000 after buying an additional 249,029 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,951,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 73,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 8,752 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 69,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 18,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $605,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FTQI opened at $19.64 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.43. First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF has a twelve month low of $17.44 and a twelve month high of $20.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.92 million, a P/E ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.52.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were paid a $0.198 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd.

The First Trust Nasdaq BuyWrite Income ETF (FTQI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US stocks, with an options overlay of short calls on the Nasdaq 100. FTQI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

