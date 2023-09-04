LPL Financial LLC Acquires 44,181 Shares of Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ – Free Report) by 142.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,211 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,181 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.34% of Invesco China Technology ETF worth $3,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CQQQ. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 137.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Invesco China Technology ETF by 1,244.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000.

Invesco China Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CQQQ opened at $40.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $847.39 million, a PE ratio of 77.33 and a beta of 0.64. Invesco China Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $29.86 and a 52-week high of $51.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.44 and a 200 day moving average of $42.00.

Invesco China Technology ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

