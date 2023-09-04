LPL Financial LLC Acquires 45,911 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 136.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,911 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $3,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 286.0% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 452.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CubeSmart stock opened at $41.49 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.87. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $36.82 and a 52 week high of $48.93. The company has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.95%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CubeSmart in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on CubeSmart from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on CubeSmart from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on CubeSmart from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on CubeSmart from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.30.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

