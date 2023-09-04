LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stake in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,968 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.26% of Compass Diversified worth $3,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 216.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 208,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,958,000 after acquiring an additional 142,751 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 85,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 10,006 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Compass Diversified by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 6,244 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 2.7% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 310,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,380,000 after purchasing an additional 8,053 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 25.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 609,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,482,000 after purchasing an additional 124,873 shares during the last quarter. 50.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Elias Sabo purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.18 per share, with a total value of $110,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 331,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,359,900.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Compass Diversified Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of CODI opened at $21.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.05 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.43. Compass Diversified has a 12 month low of $16.32 and a 12 month high of $22.91.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $524.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.30 million. Compass Diversified had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 8.12%. Analysts predict that Compass Diversified will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Compass Diversified Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 256.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Compass Diversified in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

