LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) by 20.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 306,417 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,447 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Plug Power worth $3,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PLUG. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 0.3% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 17,273,417 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $202,445,000 after purchasing an additional 59,614 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Plug Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,176,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Plug Power by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,008,927 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $294,328,000 after buying an additional 826,142 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Plug Power by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,469 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $124,349,000 after acquiring an additional 303,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Plug Power by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,633,166 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $94,320,000 after purchasing an additional 439,463 shares during the period. 49.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plug Power Stock Performance

PLUG opened at $8.51 on Monday. Plug Power Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.39 and a 52-week high of $30.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 1.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $260.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.38 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 20.27% and a negative net margin of 95.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLUG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Plug Power from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price objective (down from $13.00) on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Northland Securities raised shares of Plug Power from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Plug Power presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

