LPL Financial LLC Buys 106,850 Shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY – Free Report) by 133.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,187 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 106,850 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 2.13% of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF worth $3,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGHY. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 675.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 808,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,534,000 after purchasing an additional 704,416 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 213.9% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 491,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,437,000 after acquiring an additional 334,768 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 402,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,737,000 after buying an additional 196,680 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 74,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 40,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LifePro Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $614,000.

Get Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of PGHY stock opened at $19.25 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.27. Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $18.75 and a 1 year high of $19.72.

Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (PGHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of short-term USD-denominated, high-yield corporate bonds issues by US and foreign corporations. PGHY was launched on Jun 20, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.