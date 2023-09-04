LPL Financial LLC Buys 45,555 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 127.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,555 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.06% of Comerica worth $3,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter worth about $113,763,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Comerica by 566.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,455,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,307,000 after buying an additional 1,237,181 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 155.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,517,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,419,000 after buying an additional 923,864 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,404,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,742,000 after acquiring an additional 618,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,871,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,435,224,000 after acquiring an additional 366,188 shares in the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comerica alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Comerica from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Comerica from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Comerica from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Comerica from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.49.

Comerica Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE CMA opened at $48.70 on Monday. Comerica Incorporated has a 52 week low of $28.40 and a 52 week high of $86.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.22.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.80 million. Comerica had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 25.54%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comerica Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is 29.65%.

Comerica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.