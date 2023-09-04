LPL Financial LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 37.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,012 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 36,526 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.06% of Globus Medical worth $3,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Globus Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Globus Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Globus Medical by 86.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 785 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the first quarter worth about $56,000. 80.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Globus Medical Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE GMED opened at $54.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.09. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.92 and a 52-week high of $80.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $291.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.54 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 18.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on GMED. TheStreet downgraded Globus Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Globus Medical from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Globus Medical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.75.

Read Our Latest Report on Globus Medical

Globus Medical Profile

(Free Report)

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.