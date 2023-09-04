LPL Financial LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $3,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the first quarter worth $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. 84.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.52, for a total transaction of $910,042.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 581,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,357,983.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.52, for a total transaction of $910,042.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 581,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,357,983.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total value of $187,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 249,132 shares in the company, valued at $31,216,239.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,685,100. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE J opened at $135.38 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $127.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.82. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $106.78 and a one year high of $137.61.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.82. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 27th. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is 17.93%.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

