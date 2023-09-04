LPL Financial LLC Decreases Stock Position in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its stake in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO – Free Report) by 37.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,113 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 1.20% of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF worth $3,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 360.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 31.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $169,000. Garrison Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the 1st quarter worth $225,000.

Get VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF alerts:

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF Price Performance

ESPO opened at $54.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $281.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.77. VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a 1-year low of $37.93 and a 1-year high of $59.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.51.

About VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF

The VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (ESPO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Video Gaming & eSports index, a market-cap-weighted index of global firms involved in video gaming and eSports. ESPO was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by VanEck.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.