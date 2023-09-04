LPL Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,230 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,814 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $3,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KDP. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP opened at $33.55 on Monday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.47 and a 12-month high of $39.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.57.

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on KDP shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.10.

In other news, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman bought 47,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,615,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 56,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,386.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

