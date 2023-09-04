LPL Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,292 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $3,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OVV. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 28,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the first quarter valued at $4,183,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Ovintiv by 116.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 433,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,638,000 after purchasing an additional 233,287 shares in the last quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC lifted its position in Ovintiv by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 61,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 27,007.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 11,343 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. National Bankshares cut their target price on Ovintiv from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Ovintiv from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ovintiv in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ovintiv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.47.

Ovintiv Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of Ovintiv stock opened at $48.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.57. Ovintiv Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.07 and a 12-month high of $59.10. The stock has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 3.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.81.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 28.27%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ovintiv Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.06%.

Insider Transactions at Ovintiv

In other news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 1,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total value of $58,428.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,195.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

See Also

