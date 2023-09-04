LPL Financial LLC Has $3.53 Million Stock Position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,524 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,421 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.05% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $3,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the first quarter valued at about $1,736,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,032,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $696,489,000 after purchasing an additional 39,554 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Performance

NYSE CFR opened at $95.74 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.39 and its 200-day moving average is $107.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.06. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.55 and a 12-month high of $160.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Increases Dividend

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $512.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.85 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 29.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is presently 34.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens cut their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, August 25th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $127.00 to $122.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.60.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

