LPL Financial LLC Has $3.69 Million Stock Position in Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE – Free Report) by 33.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,718 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,840 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 1.46% of Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF worth $3,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBE. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF in the first quarter valued at $91,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000.

Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

PBE opened at $61.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.02 million, a P/E ratio of 42.41 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.31. Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF has a 12-month low of $56.31 and a 12-month high of $68.50.

Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Index. The Index consists of stocks of 30 the United States biotechnology and genome companies.

