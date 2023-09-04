LPL Financial LLC Purchases 1,445 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,903 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $3,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Hess by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,480,828 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,344,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987,732 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 13.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,690,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $753,036,000 after buying an additional 682,052 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,310,590,000 after buying an additional 667,979 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Hess during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,437,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Hess by 90.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 849,501 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $90,931,000 after acquiring an additional 404,065 shares during the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HES has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Hess from $155.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Hess from $168.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Hess from $168.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Mizuho increased their price target on Hess from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Hess from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hess has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.94.

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 33,414 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.33, for a total transaction of $5,056,540.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 82,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,550,099.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Hess stock opened at $157.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Hess Co. has a 52 week low of $100.34 and a 52 week high of $160.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.95. The company has a market capitalization of $48.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 1.59.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 14.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

