LPL Financial LLC Purchases 7,743 Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST – Free Report) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,743 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.66% of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $3,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 4,276 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 160.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 17,150 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,370,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 186.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 8,428 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of GSST stock opened at $49.78 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.85 and a 200 day moving average of $49.84.

Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.2161 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (GSST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE 3 Month T-Bill index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that seeks to provide current income with preservation of capital by investing in a broad range of USD-denominated ultra-short-term bonds.

