LPL Financial LLC Raises Position in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Free Report) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 213,988 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,210 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust were worth $3,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 677.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 3,457 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000.

BMEZ stock opened at 15.66 on Monday. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has a 52-week low of 14.33 and a 52-week high of 17.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of 16.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of 16.10.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.11%.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

