LPL Financial LLC Reduces Position in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XHS)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XHS – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,077 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 3.31% of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF worth $3,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF by 183.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 13,644 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $744,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,518,000.

SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF stock opened at $88.87 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.84. SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF has a 12-month low of $82.68 and a 12-month high of $98.28. The stock has a market cap of $104.87 million, a P/E ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.02.

SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (XHS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care services companies, as defined by GICS. XHS was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

