LPL Financial LLC Sells 10,383 Shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF (BATS:DWLD)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF (BATS:DWLD – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,383 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 1.42% of Davis Select Worldwide ETF worth $3,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Davis Select Worldwide ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 178,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,425,000 after acquiring an additional 6,309 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 10,561 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 108,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 5,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 1,932,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,044,000 after purchasing an additional 7,178 shares during the last quarter.

Davis Select Worldwide ETF Price Performance

Davis Select Worldwide ETF stock opened at $29.05 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.69. The firm has a market cap of $268.71 million, a PE ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.98.

Davis Select Worldwide ETF Company Profile

The Davis Select Worldwide ETF (DWLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AWCI index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of global equities. The fund seeks long-term capital growth. DWLD was launched on Jan 11, 2017 and is managed by Davis.

