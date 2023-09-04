LPL Financial LLC Sells 14,823 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

LPL Financial LLC cut its holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,823 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $3,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Cameco by 37.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $497,555,000 after acquiring an additional 4,644,453 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 454,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,223,000 after buying an additional 9,757 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cameco by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 554,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,138,000 after acquiring an additional 52,341 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in Cameco during the first quarter valued at about $819,000. Institutional investors own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$51.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Scotiabank cut their target price on Cameco from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cameco in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Cameco Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Cameco stock opened at $37.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.00. Cameco Co. has a 1 year low of $21.02 and a 1 year high of $37.88. The firm has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a PE ratio of 249.00, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.47.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.17). Cameco had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $482.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Profile

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

