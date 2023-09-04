LPL Financial LLC Trims Holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,021 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.29% of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF worth $3,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LRGF. SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,028,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,047,000 after acquiring an additional 17,770 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 1,474,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,511,000 after purchasing an additional 305,252 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,066,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,588,000 after buying an additional 123,057 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,039,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,223,000 after buying an additional 86,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 472,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,420,000 after acquiring an additional 8,834 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA LRGF opened at $45.55 on Monday. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $35.46 and a 52-week high of $46.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.70.

About iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.